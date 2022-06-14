DGAP-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE english

14.06.2022 13:40:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2022 / 13:39
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Geis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.4285 EUR 74285.27 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.4285 EUR 74285.27 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com



 
