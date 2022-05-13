DGAP-DD: SAP SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2022 / 16:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. First name: Hasso Last name(s): Plattner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



90.852 EUR 3903092.77 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



90.8520 EUR 3903092.7700 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





