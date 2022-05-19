|
19.05.2022 10:50:07
DGAP-DD: SAP SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75185 19.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|SAP-Aktie-nach der Hauptversammlung: Plattner als Aufsichtsratscheff wiedergewählt (Börse Online)
|
19.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SAP SE english (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Deutsche Börse, SAP, Uniper, 1&1 und Takkt ex Dividende (Börse Online)
|
19.05.22
|SAP: Suche für den Vorsitz im Aufsichtsrat geht weiter (Börse Online)
|
18.05.22
|Klima und Verkehr: Ford, Volvo, SAP, Uber und andere fordern Verbrenner-Verbot (Heise)
|
18.05.22
|ROUNDUP/SAP: Suche für den Vorsitz im Aufsichtsrat geht weiter (dpa-AFX)
|
18.05.22
|Hasso Plattner erneut in SAP-Aufsichtsrat gewählt (dpa-AFX)