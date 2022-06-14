DGAP-DD: SAP SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.06.2022 / 16:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Sabine Last name(s): Bendiek





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



87.51 EUR 70000.08 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



87.5100 EUR 70000.0800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





