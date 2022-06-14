14.06.2022 16:33:48

DGAP-DD: SAP SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2022 / 16:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Bendiek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
87.51 EUR 70000.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
87.5100 EUR 70000.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76033  14.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375573&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten