18.08.2022 11:01:07

DGAP-DD: SBF AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Witt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction DGAP-DD 17.08.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST: volume 35,500 Euro

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SBF AG

b) LEI
391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.10 EUR 35500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.10 EUR 35500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77533  18.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423121&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

