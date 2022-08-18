DGAP-DD: SBF AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.08.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Witt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Correction DGAP-DD 17.08.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST: volume 35,500 Euro

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SBF AG

b) LEI

391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2AAE22





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.10 EUR 35500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.10 EUR 35500.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





