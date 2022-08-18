|
18.08.2022 14:30:59
DGAP-DD: SBF AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBF AG
|Zaucheweg 4
|04316 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sbf-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77547 18.08.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG english (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG english (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG english (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|DGAP-DD: SBF AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|DGAP-News: SBF achieves revenue growth and positive result in a challenging market environment (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|DGAP-News: SBF erreicht Umsatzwachstum und positives Ergebnis in einem herausfordernden Marktumfeld (EQS Group)