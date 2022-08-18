Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 14:30:59

DGAP-DD: SBF AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Stöcklinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Stöcklinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SBF AG

b) LEI
391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.6743 EUR 38371.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.6743 EUR 38371.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77547  18.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423473&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SBF AG (ex Corona Equity Partner)mehr Nachrichten