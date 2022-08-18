DGAP-DD: SBF AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.08.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Brigitte Last name(s): Stöcklinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): Stöcklinger Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SBF AG

b) LEI

391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2AAE22





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.6743 EUR 38371.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.6743 EUR 38371.70 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





