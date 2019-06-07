DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2019 / 11:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Corinna Last name(s): Schittenhelm





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.808 EUR 11226.39 EUR



6.81 EUR 15329.31 EUR



6.812 EUR 24532.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.811 EUR 51087.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





