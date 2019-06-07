DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english

07.06.2019 11:17:51

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Corinna
Last name(s): Schittenhelm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
6.808 EUR 11226.39 EUR
6.81 EUR 15329.31 EUR
6.812 EUR 24532.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.811 EUR 51087.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
