DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spindler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
7.105 EUR 6358.98 EUR
7.11 EUR 9712.26 EUR
7.10 EUR 5246.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.1060 EUR 21318.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
