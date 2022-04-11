DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english

+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
5.48 EUR 36469.40 EUR
5.48 EUR 6028.00 EUR
5.48 EUR 2986.60 EUR
5.48 EUR 4932.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.4800 EUR 50416.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


