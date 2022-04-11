DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english





11.04.2022 / 14:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Wagner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.48 EUR 36469.40 EUR



5.48 EUR 6028.00 EUR



5.48 EUR 2986.60 EUR



5.48 EUR 4932.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.4800 EUR 50416.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





