25.01.2022 09:42:17

DGAP-DD: Scout24 SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2022 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
54.48 EUR 300.00 EUR
54.38 EUR 1700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
54.40 EUR 2000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72133  25.01.2022 



