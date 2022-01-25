DGAP-DD: Scout24 SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.01.2022 / 10:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Weitz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Wrong volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 SE

b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



54.48 EUR 16344.00 EUR



54.38 EUR 92446.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



54.40 EUR 108790.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





