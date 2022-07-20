Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 17:01:06

DGAP-DD: SFC Energy AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2022 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Saxena

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SFC Energy AG

b) LEI
3912003HZPSTWYICYA50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A31C255

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 2,864 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


