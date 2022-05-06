|
06.05.2022 11:57:42
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74691 06.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SEmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english (EQS Group)
|
05.05.22
|SGL Carbon mit starken Quartalszahlen - Ziele bestätigt - Aktie mit Zuwächsen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: SGL Carbon SE informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|SGL CARBON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (Investegate)
|
30.03.22
|SGL-Aktie verliert: SGL Carbon gibt Erbbaurecht in Frankfurt-Griesheim auf (dpa-AFX)