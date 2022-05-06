DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.05.2022 / 11:56

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Torsten Last name(s): Derr





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007235301





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.35 EUR 1936.70 EUR



5.345 EUR 1079.69 EUR



5.34 EUR 7080.84 EUR



5.335 EUR 11747.67 EUR



5.33 EUR 1076.66 EUR



5.325 EUR 5692.43 EUR



5.32 EUR 11193.28 EUR



5.315 EUR 4262.63 EUR



5.31 EUR 6202.08 EUR



5.305 EUR 11681.61 EUR



5.30 EUR 11670.60 EUR



5.295 EUR 1069.59 EUR



5.29 EUR 22228.58 EUR



5.285 EUR 1067.57 EUR



5.28 EUR 2386.56 EUR



5.275 EUR 532.775 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.31101 EUR 100909.26 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





