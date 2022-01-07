+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
07.01.2022 20:23:56

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2022 / 20:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Feltens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction:

Number of shares in the German notification correctly reads 17,500 shares, not 12,500 shares.

Date of the transaction: 30.12.2021

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of 17,500 shares in connection with the exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
111.255497 EUR 1946971.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
111.2555 EUR 1946971.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71902  07.01.2022 



