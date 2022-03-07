DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

07.03.2022 19:03:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2022 / 19:03
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
73.30 EUR 916250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
73.3000 EUR 916250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
