06.05.2022 16:51:45

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.05.2022 / 16:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Alexandra
Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank Roland Walter
Last name(s): Köhler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
88.50 EUR 88500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
88.5000 EUR 88500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74743  06.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

05.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
05.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
27.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.04.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 87,58 5,52% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen