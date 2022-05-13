13.05.2022 11:05:49

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johanna
Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank Roland Walter
Last name(s): Köhler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
75.86304 EUR 18965.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
75.8630 EUR 18965.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75037  13.05.2022 



