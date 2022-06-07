|
07.06.2022 21:05:45
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75685 07.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
|
21:05
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
21:05
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
08:44
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Shop Apotheke auf 136 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
23.05.22
|Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt Gewinne größtenteils ab: Bericht zu E-Rezept drückt Kurs (dpa-AFX)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)