16.06.2022 19:25:56

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2022 / 19:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Off-market sale to MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V. (Michael Köhler)

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
82.68 EUR 1499980.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.6800 EUR 1499980.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76177  16.06.2022 



