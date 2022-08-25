DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 20:57:57

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.08.2022 / 20:56
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
67.0282 EUR 971908.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
67.0282 EUR 971908.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
77661  25.08.2022 



