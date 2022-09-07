Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 19:54:59

DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 19:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jasper
Last name(s): Eenhorst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
53.26 EUR 11717.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
53.2600 EUR 11717.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77945  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437811&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
19.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
09.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 54,26 0,71% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen