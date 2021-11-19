DGAP-DD: SHW AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.11.2021 / 10:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dipl.-Ing. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Pierer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHW AG

b) LEI

391200185EAICK4MYR83

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5B74





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition under the public purchase of April 30, 2021 (as of November 18, 2021 during the 3rd acceptance period)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.00 EUR 50179.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.00 EUR 50179.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





