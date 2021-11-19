+++ Neues digitales Event von finanzen.net +++ Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren und am 20.11.2021 von den besten Investoren Deutschlands - u. a. Frank Thelen, Sandra Navidi, Christian W. Röhl - lernen! +++-w-
19.11.2021 10:36:57

DGAP-DD: SHW AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2021 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5B74

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition under the public purchase of April 30, 2021 (as of November 18, 2021 during the 3rd acceptance period)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 50179.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 50179.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71155  19.11.2021 



