DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

02.02.2022 16:01:20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2022 / 16:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction




Entitlement to a transfer of 246 Siemens Shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2022-02-17, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
