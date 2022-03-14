14.03.2022 16:00:55

DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Judith
Last name(s): Wiese

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
122.40 EUR 250920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
122.4000 EUR 250920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73487  14.03.2022 



