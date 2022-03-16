DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

16.03.2022 07:44:45

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Last name(s): Khalil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction




Automatic booking-in of 810 Siemens Energy shares without additional payment (in connection with a Siemens Energy share program)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


