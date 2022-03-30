DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2022 / 12:09

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly Last name(s): Khalil





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



20.78 EUR 49269.38 EUR



20.77 EUR 17446.80 EUR



20.79 EUR 66444.84 EUR



20.77 EUR 2284.70 EUR



20.78 EUR 1724.74 EUR



20.79 EUR 7027.02 EUR



20.79 EUR 4968.81 EUR



20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR



20.78 EUR 2140.34 EUR



20.79 EUR 2141.37 EUR



20.77 EUR 8744.17 EUR



20.77 EUR 2450.86 EUR



20.78 EUR 4031.32 EUR



20.77 EUR 228.47 EUR



20.77 EUR 19378.41 EUR



20.78 EUR 4592.38 EUR



20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR



20.77 EUR 5753.29 EUR



20.70 EUR 111303.90 EUR



20.70 EUR 12316.50 EUR



20.70 EUR 62679.60 EUR



20.70 EUR 20700.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.7408 EUR 414816.0800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





