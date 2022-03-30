DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

30.03.2022 12:10:09

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Last name(s): Khalil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














































Price(s) Volume(s)
20.78 EUR 49269.38 EUR
20.77 EUR 17446.80 EUR
20.79 EUR 66444.84 EUR
20.77 EUR 2284.70 EUR
20.78 EUR 1724.74 EUR
20.79 EUR 7027.02 EUR
20.79 EUR 4968.81 EUR
20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR
20.78 EUR 2140.34 EUR
20.79 EUR 2141.37 EUR
20.77 EUR 8744.17 EUR
20.77 EUR 2450.86 EUR
20.78 EUR 4031.32 EUR
20.77 EUR 228.47 EUR
20.77 EUR 19378.41 EUR
20.78 EUR 4592.38 EUR
20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR
20.77 EUR 5753.29 EUR
20.70 EUR 111303.90 EUR
20.70 EUR 12316.50 EUR
20.70 EUR 62679.60 EUR
20.70 EUR 20700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.7408 EUR 414816.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com



 
