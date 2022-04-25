+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 11:03:45

DGAP-DD: sino AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2022 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
98.40 EUR 197193.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
98.4000 EUR 197193.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74405  25.04.2022 



