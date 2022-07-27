DGAP-DD: sino AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.07.2022 / 10:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



80.20 EUR 15639.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 22381.60 EUR



81.00 EUR 16929.00 EUR



81.40 EUR 25966.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



80.9162 EUR 80916.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





