DGAP-DD: sino AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.09.2022 / 17:36 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.80 EUR 5038.40 EUR



27.20 EUR 7507.20 EUR



27.40 EUR 5151.20 EUR



27.50 EUR 5500.0 EUR



27.70 EUR 13296.0 EUR



27.80 EUR 5226.40 EUR



28.00 EUR 31696.0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.6830 EUR 73415.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





