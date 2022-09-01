Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 17:37:59

DGAP-DD: sino AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2022 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
26.80 EUR 5038.40 EUR
27.20 EUR 7507.20 EUR
27.40 EUR 5151.20 EUR
27.50 EUR 5500.0 EUR
27.70 EUR 13296.0 EUR
27.80 EUR 5226.40 EUR
28.00 EUR 31696.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.6830 EUR 73415.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77805  01.09.2022 CET/CEST



