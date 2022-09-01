DGAP-DD: sino AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.09.2022 / 17:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.10 EUR 1355.0 EUR



27.20 EUR 4270.40 EUR



27.30 EUR 6988.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.2445 EUR 12614.2000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





