DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sam
Last name(s): O'Leary

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG

b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 13720.00 EUR
13.96 EUR 1116.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.9970 EUR 14836.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: HAML


Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com



 
