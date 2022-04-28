DGAP-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.04.2022 / 08:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Voss Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI

529900BQREX03QDSFT72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.3500 EUR 76200.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.3500 EUR 76200.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

27/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: BOERSE STUTTGART - FREIVERKEHR MIC: XSTU





