DGAP-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Voss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.3500 EUR 76200.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.3500 EUR 76200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: BOERSE STUTTGART - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de



 
