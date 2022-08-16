|
16.08.2022 12:42:07
DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77471 16.08.2022 CET/CEST
|12.08.22
|SMA Solar Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.08.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
