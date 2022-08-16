DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Kirstin Last name(s): Homburg-Kleinkauf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Kleinkauf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR



58.3999 EUR 286977.11 EUR



58.0214 EUR 290107.00 EUR



58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



58.3551 EUR 1162084.1100 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





