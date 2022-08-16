DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022

DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kirstin
Last name(s): Homburg-Kleinkauf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kleinkauf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI
529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR
58.3999 EUR 286977.11 EUR
58.0214 EUR 290107.00 EUR
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
58.3551 EUR 1162084.1100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77471  16.08.2022 CET/CEST





