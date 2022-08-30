DGAP-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.08.2022 / 15:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: André Last name(s): Kolbinger Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.14 EUR 3180.72 EUR



9.15 EUR 4575.00 EUR



9.20 EUR 5170.40 EUR



9.25 EUR 13921.25 EUR



9.25 EUR 4828.5 EUR



9.25 EUR 14383.75 EUR



9.25 EUR 21376.75 EUR



9.25 EUR 4625.00 EUR



9.25 EUR 18500.00 EUR



9.25 EUR 4782.25 EUR



9.25 EUR 13875.00 EUR



9.25 EUR 6706.25 EUR



9.25 EUR 11562.50 EUR



9.25 EUR 6937.50 EUR



9.25 EUR 23125.00 EUR



9.25 EUR 27333.75 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.2442 EUR 184883.62 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





