Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 16:05:54

DGAP-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2022 / 16:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RKVC Vermögen und Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Krüger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
9.29 EUR 9290.00 EUR
9.10 EUR 9100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.1950 EUR 18390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Hamburg - Lang & Schwarz Exchange
MIC: XHAM


30.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77727  30.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431587&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Nachrichten