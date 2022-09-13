|
13.09.2022 14:29:51
DGAP-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Smartbroker Holding AG
|Ritterstraße 11
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smartbroker-holding.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
78057 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
