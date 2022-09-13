Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 14:29:51

DGAP-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RKVC Vermögen und Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Krüger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.40 EUR 537.60 EUR
8.50 EUR 7956.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.4936 EUR 8493.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78057  13.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441589&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Smartbroker Holding AG 8,19 -8,39% Smartbroker Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX schließt deutlich im Minus -- DAX fällt zu Handelsende kräftig -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel weit hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen