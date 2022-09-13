DGAP-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.09.2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: RKVC Vermögen und Consulting GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: René Last name(s): Krüger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.40 EUR 537.60 EUR



8.50 EUR 7956.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.4936 EUR 8493.60 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





