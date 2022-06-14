DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE english

|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Anand Tejani
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR, member of the supervisory board (Aufsichtsratsmitglied)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|b)
|LEI
|222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
|4a.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares, Class B1 Shares
|Identification code
|N/A
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.0417
|230,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|230,000
|- Price
|EUR 0.0417
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-25
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|4b.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares, Class B2 Shares
|Identification code
|N/A
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.0417
|230,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|230,000
|- Price
|EUR 0.0417
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-25
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
|4c.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Derivatives, Class B Warrants
|Identification code
|N/A
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 0.2327
|992,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|992,000
|- Price
|EUR 0.2327
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-05-25
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XOFF
