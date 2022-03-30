30.03.2022 12:03:59

DGAP-DD: Softing AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ernst
Last name(s): Homolka

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Softing AG

b) LEI
529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005178008

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.30 EUR 9450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.30 EUR 9450.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73853  30.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Softing AGmehr Nachrichten