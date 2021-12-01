01.12.2021 12:20:01

DGAP-DD: Stabilus S.A. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.12.2021 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Büchsner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
57.7440 EUR 28872.00 EUR
57.6730 EUR 28836.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
57.7085 EUR 57708.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71324  01.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus S.A.mehr Analysen

15.11.21 Stabilus Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12.11.21 Stabilus Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
12.11.21 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
12.11.21 Stabilus Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.21 Stabilus Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus S.A. 60,25 3,26% Stabilus S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich leicht erholt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte etwas aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen