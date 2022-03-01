DGAP-DD: Stabilus S.A. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.03.2022 / 14:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Büchsner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI

529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: LU1066226637





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.2000 EUR 13465.60 EUR



51.3000 EUR 6412.50 EUR



51.2500 EUR 4612.50 EUR



51.1500 EUR 3529.35 EUR



51.1000 EUR 2708.30 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.2138 EUR 30728.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





