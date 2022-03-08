DGAP-DD: Stabilus S.A. english

08.03.2022 10:01:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Wilhelms

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus S.A.

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
46.7000 EUR 4670.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
46.7000 EUR 4670.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com



 
