|
22.07.2022 19:50:57
DGAP-DD: STEICO SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77041 22.07.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STEICO SEmehr Nachrichten
|
19:50
|DGAP-DD: STEICO SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19:50
|DGAP-DD: STEICO SE english (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-News: STEICO SE: H1 2022: Strong first half despite economic uncertainties. (EQS Group)
|
19.07.22
|DGAP-News: STEICO SE: H1 2022: Starkes erstes Halbjahr trotz konjunktureller Unsicherheiten (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Q1 2022 - successful start to the year in a more demanding environment. (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Q1 2022 - erfolgreicher Jahresstart in einem anspruchsvolleren Umfeld. (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: STEICO SE bestellt Hr. Roger Fränkel zum geschäftsführenden Direktor für Investitionen und Anlagentechnik (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: STEICO SE appoints Mr. Roger Fränkel as Managing Director for Investment Projects and Plant Engineering (EQS Group)