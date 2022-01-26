26.01.2022 19:07:41

DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2022 / 19:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Siegle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC SE

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock option: Stock options on STRATEC SE shares (ISIN: DE000STRA555) within the 2018 Stock Option Program (SOP 2018)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 2,500 stock options, each entitling the Executive Board member to purchase one STRATEC SE share through the participation in the SOP 2018 (variable compensation component). Exercisability of stock options depends in particular on achievement of the performance target and expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details about the SOP 2018 can be found in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on April 19, 2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72171  26.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273287&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten