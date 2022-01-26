DGAP-DD: STRATEC SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.01.2022 / 19:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Marcus Last name(s): Wolfinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STRATEC SE

b) LEI

529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Stock option: Stock options on STRATEC SE shares (ISIN: DE000STRA555) within the 2018 Stock Option Program (SOP 2018)





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 5,000 stock options, each entitling the Executive Board member to purchase one STRATEC SE share through the participation in the SOP 2018 (variable compensation component). Exercisability of stock options depends in particular on achievement of the performance target and expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details about the SOP 2018 can be found in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on April 19, 2018.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





