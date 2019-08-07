Jetzt schnell sein! Kostenloses finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot eröffnen und 50 € Trade-Guthaben sichern.1   Hier informieren!-w-
07.08.2019 17:12:48

DGAP-DD: STS Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2019 / 17:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STS Group AG

b) LEI
894500HMNYJTKW5H0X64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
6.00 EUR 1530.00 EUR
6.05 EUR 1482.25 EUR
6.02 EUR 12040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0209 EUR 15052.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53087  07.08.2019 



