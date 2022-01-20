DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english

20.01.2022 09:08:44

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.01.2022 / 09:07
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
114.25 EUR 57125.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
114.25 EUR 57125.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
