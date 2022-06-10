DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english

10.06.2022 13:04:00

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2022 / 13:03
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
101.1325 EUR 50566.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
101.1325 EUR 50566.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
