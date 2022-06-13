|
13.06.2022 14:59:53
DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75879 13.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Symrise AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:59
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english (EQS Group)
|
14:59
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|DGAP-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)