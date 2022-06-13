DGAP-DD: Symrise AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2022 / 14:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Heinz-Jürgen Last name(s): Bertram





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Symrise AG

b) LEI

529900D82I6R9601CF26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SYM9999





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



98.90 EUR 49450.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



98.90 EUR 49450.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





