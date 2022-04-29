DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.04.2022 / 16:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: David Last name(s): Ebsworth Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SYNLAB AG

b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2TSL71





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer by Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG of 11,287 shares in SYNLAB AG to Ebsworth GmbH in connection with the liquidation of Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG. No shares were acquired / sold.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

26/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





