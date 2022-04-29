29.04.2022 16:33:59

DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.04.2022 / 16:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Ebsworth GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: David
Last name(s): Ebsworth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SYNLAB AG

b) LEI
984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of indirect shareholdings of 11,287 shares in SYNLAB AG from Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG to Ebsworth GmbH in connection with the liquidation of Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG. No shares were acquired / sold.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
26/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74519  29.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten

16:38
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english (EQS Group)
16:38
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG deutsch (EQS Group)
16:36
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG deutsch (EQS Group)
16:36
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english (EQS Group)
16:35
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english (EQS Group)
16:35
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG deutsch (EQS Group)
16:33
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG deutsch (EQS Group)
16:33
 DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english (EQS Group)

Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen

11.04.22 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.03.22 SYNLAB Overweight Barclays Capital
17.03.22 SYNLAB Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.03.22 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.22 SYNLAB Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SYNLAB AG 14,25 0,28% SYNLAB AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen